Gujarat Bypolls: BJP, Congress, and AAP Set for Three-Way Battle

The Gujarat assembly by-elections for the seats of Visavadar and Kadi will take place on Thursday. In a keenly contested race, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have named their candidates.

Voting is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with results expected on June 23, officials confirmed. Notably, the Visavadar seat has been unoccupied since December after Bhupendra Bhayani, former AAP legislator, joined the BJP.

In a bid to break an 18-year losing streak, the BJP has nominated Kirit Patel for Visavadar, while in Kadi, a reserved constituency for Scheduled Castes, Rajendra Chavda represents the BJP. This signifies a crucial electoral test for all major parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)