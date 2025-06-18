Gujarat Bypolls: BJP, Congress, and AAP Set for Three-Way Battle
The Visavadar and Kadi assembly seats in Gujarat are set for bypolls on Thursday. The BJP, Congress, and AAP are fielding candidates in a heated three-way contest. Both seats have been vacant due to resignations and deaths of former legislators. The results will be declared on June 23.
The Gujarat assembly by-elections for the seats of Visavadar and Kadi will take place on Thursday. In a keenly contested race, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have named their candidates.
Voting is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with results expected on June 23, officials confirmed. Notably, the Visavadar seat has been unoccupied since December after Bhupendra Bhayani, former AAP legislator, joined the BJP.
In a bid to break an 18-year losing streak, the BJP has nominated Kirit Patel for Visavadar, while in Kadi, a reserved constituency for Scheduled Castes, Rajendra Chavda represents the BJP. This signifies a crucial electoral test for all major parties.
