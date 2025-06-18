Mamata Banerjee Condemns 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' Observance, Questions Democratic Values

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has openly criticized the Central government's proposal to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', marking 50 years since the Emergency. She expressed strong objections to the term 'Samvidhan Hatya', arguing that the Constitution is the foundation of democracy and should not be labeled as such.

Banerjee received a letter at the Secretariat stating that June 25 will be observed as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. She condemned the idea, stating that the Emergency did not physically harm anyone, and questioned why it was not termed 'Emergency Hatya Diwas' instead. She asserted that democracy in India is being consistently undermined by the current regime.

The Chief Minister accused the Central government of gradually eroding democratic rights, manipulating constitutional provisions, and pursuing a partisan political agenda. She also criticized the Election Commission for alleged bias and highlighted the diminishing state powers post-demonetization. Banerjee reiterated her opposition to the emergency measures, emphasizing the need for respect towards democratic institutions.

