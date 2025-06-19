India and Croatia Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Defence Cooperation Plan

India and Croatia have reached a significant milestone in their diplomatic relations by agreeing to enhance cooperation in the defence sector. This development was marked during talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic, held in Zagreb on Wednesday.

The discussions, which also focused on bolstering trade, renewable energy, and semiconductor collaboration, highlighted a shared commitment to opposing terrorism and strengthening strategic partnerships with Europe. "We will promote cooperation in many important areas such as pharma, agriculture, IT and clean technology," noted Modi.

In addition to defence and trade talks, Modi emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy over warfare, reinforcing respect for territorial integrity. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that Croatia could serve as a gateway for India into Central and Southeastern Europe, a sentiment echoed during the comprehensive talks that spanned sectors such as infrastructure, digitalization, and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)