EU's 'Industrial Accelerator Act': A Green Tech Surge or Trade Tug-of-War?

The European Commission unveiled new rules on Wednesday, stipulating that when public funds are used for manufacturing or purchasing technologies such as electric cars and wind turbines, a minimum portion must be produced within Europe. This legal proposal, dubbed the 'Industrial Accelerator Act,' is a strategic move to fortify European industries against international competitors.

The regulation sets EU-made content and low-carbon criteria for products engaged in public procurement or receiving manufacturing subsidies. It targets 'strategic sectors' including batteries, solar energy, hydrogen production, and nuclear power, aiming to sustain local market leadership and reclaim industries dominated by nations like China.

The draft, contentious due to debates over Europe's definition, imposes conditions on foreign investments in strategic sectors. It mandates that further negotiations between EU countries and the European Parliament are needed to finalize the law, highlighting differing opinions on Europe's trade priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)