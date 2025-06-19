Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Iran and US in Standoff Over Israeli Strikes

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the US against military intervention following Israeli airstrikes, emphasizing irreparable damage to the US if involved. Meanwhile, Israeli forces intensified attacks on strategic Iranian sites. US President Trump has expressed conditional support for Israel, while Iranian officials remain defiant against nuclear program demands.

In the wake of intensified Israeli strikes, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a stark warning to the United States, rejecting calls for surrender and cautioning that any American military involvement could result in severe repercussions for the US. Khamenei's statement came amid easing missile threats as Israel adjusted daily life restrictions.

The tensions escalated after US President Donald Trump, while showing support for Israel, demanded Iran's unconditional surrender via social media, warning Khamenei of US capabilities. Trump's comments followed an initial distancing from Israel's surprise attack, which sparked the conflict, but he has recently hinted at more significant US engagement in the region.

In a parallel development, Israeli military operations intensified with over 60 strategic sites hit in Tehran and western Iran, including missile-production facilities and internal security headquarters. The ongoing strikes show a shift towards targeting Iran's domestic operations, amid concerns over potential escalation to an all-out war as Iranian officials warn against US intervention.

