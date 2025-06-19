Trump's Tense Diplomatic Dance: Weighing Strike on Iran

President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning regarding a potential US military strike on Iran, emphasizing readiness to act if deemed necessary to dismantle Iran's nuclear ambitions. Despite his assertive tone, Trump indicated his preference for avoiding conflict unless it becomes unavoidable.

The escalating rhetoric comes as Trump navigates the intricate balance between averting war and stopping the advancement of Tehran's nuclear program. His statements reflect a complicated mix of saber-rattling and diplomatic posturing, underscoring the high stakes involved.

Concurrently, tensions are heightened with Israel in the mix, and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth disclosed the Pentagon's exploration of options for Trump. Meanwhile, Russia has expressed concern, advising the US against offering direct military aid to Israel. The outcome remains uncertain as the international community watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)