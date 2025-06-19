Left Menu

Colombian Court Suspends Petro’s Labor Reform Decree

The Colombian Council of State temporarily halted a decree by President Gustavo Petro that called for a labor reform referendum due to lack of Senate authorization. The decree faced opposition, deemed as a potential coup. The Senate later passed a revised labor reform bill focusing on work hours and social security for app drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 02:36 IST
Colombian Court Suspends Petro’s Labor Reform Decree
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Colombian Council of State has suspended a decree issued by President Gustavo Petro intending to initiate a referendum on labor reforms. The high court cited the absence of required Senate authorization as the reason for the suspension.

The controversial decree had drawn sharp criticism from various political factions, with some opponents describing it as tantamount to a coup d'état. They argued that the move represented an open challenge to the country's institutions, emphasizing that such measures necessitate Congress' approval.

Notably, the Senate has since approved a revised labor reform bill after a session filled with intense debate. The approved bill outlines an eight-hour workday, increased pay for weekends and holidays, and demands mandatory social security contributions from delivery app drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025