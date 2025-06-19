Colombian Court Suspends Petro’s Labor Reform Decree

The Colombian Council of State has suspended a decree issued by President Gustavo Petro intending to initiate a referendum on labor reforms. The high court cited the absence of required Senate authorization as the reason for the suspension.

The controversial decree had drawn sharp criticism from various political factions, with some opponents describing it as tantamount to a coup d'état. They argued that the move represented an open challenge to the country's institutions, emphasizing that such measures necessitate Congress' approval.

Notably, the Senate has since approved a revised labor reform bill after a session filled with intense debate. The approved bill outlines an eight-hour workday, increased pay for weekends and holidays, and demands mandatory social security contributions from delivery app drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)