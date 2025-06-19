Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed agreement with former U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine would not have occurred had Trump been in office. Putin's comments add another layer to the geopolitical discourse surrounding the conflict.

The statement arrives amid continued military tension in Ukraine, a situation initiated by Putin in February 2022 when he ordered a large-scale military intervention. This development has led to significant international criticism and diplomatic pressure.

This latest endorsement of Trump's view from Putin highlights the multifaceted aspects of international relations and the varied narratives concerning the origins and potential resolutions of the Ukraine conflict.