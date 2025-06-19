Left Menu

Putin Backs Trump's Ukraine Claim

Russian President Vladimir Putin concurred with Donald Trump's assertion that the Ukraine conflict would have been avoided under Trump's administration. This statement comes as Russia's military engagement in Ukraine, initiated by Putin in February 2022, continues to draw international scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 03:19 IST
Putin Backs Trump's Ukraine Claim
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed agreement with former U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine would not have occurred had Trump been in office. Putin's comments add another layer to the geopolitical discourse surrounding the conflict.

The statement arrives amid continued military tension in Ukraine, a situation initiated by Putin in February 2022 when he ordered a large-scale military intervention. This development has led to significant international criticism and diplomatic pressure.

This latest endorsement of Trump's view from Putin highlights the multifaceted aspects of international relations and the varied narratives concerning the origins and potential resolutions of the Ukraine conflict.

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025