Left Menu

Pakistan's Hybrid Government: Military-PML-N Power Dynamics

Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, acknowledges the ongoing 'hybrid model' of governance, where the military holds significant power alongside the PML-N political party. This model, described as necessary for the country's stability, faces criticism for overshadowing democratic processes and cementing military control in state affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:51 IST
Pakistan's Hybrid Government: Military-PML-N Power Dynamics
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Defence Minister, has publicly recognized the 'hybrid model' in which the military shares power with the political government, primarily led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The model, regarded as a necessity for economic stability and governance, faces criticism for restricting democratic processes.

Critics, including Imran Khan, label this model as a form of governance that undermines electoral integrity, accusing major political parties of colluding with the military to maintain power. Despite these accusations, Asif claims this arrangement is essential until Pakistan resolves its economic crises.

The model has shifted the political narrative, with analysts criticizing the sidelining of democratic processes. Asif's admissions highlight military influence over Pakistan's governance structure, sparking discourse on the future trajectory of democracy in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025