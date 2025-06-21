Pakistan's Hybrid Government: Military-PML-N Power Dynamics

Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Defence Minister, has publicly recognized the 'hybrid model' in which the military shares power with the political government, primarily led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The model, regarded as a necessity for economic stability and governance, faces criticism for restricting democratic processes.

Critics, including Imran Khan, label this model as a form of governance that undermines electoral integrity, accusing major political parties of colluding with the military to maintain power. Despite these accusations, Asif claims this arrangement is essential until Pakistan resolves its economic crises.

The model has shifted the political narrative, with analysts criticizing the sidelining of democratic processes. Asif's admissions highlight military influence over Pakistan's governance structure, sparking discourse on the future trajectory of democracy in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)