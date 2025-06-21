Left Menu

Houthi Rebels Threaten Red Sea Attacks Amid Rising Tensions

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have threatened US ships if the Trump administration joins Israel in a military campaign against Iran. In a video statement, Houthi military spokesman Brig Gen Yahya Saree warned of targeting US warships in the Red Sea should America get involved against Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating tensions, Yemen's Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, have issued a stark warning to the United States. Should the Trump administration collaborate with Israel in a military assault on Iran, the rebels threaten to target US vessels in the strategic Red Sea.

The warning, delivered by Houthi military spokesman Brig Gen Yahya Saree via a prerecorded video, underscores the delicate balance of power in the region. Saree explicitly stated that any American involvement against Iran would lead to strikes on its ships and warships.

This development comes as US President Donald Trump considers more active military involvement in the ongoing conflict, a move that could further destabilize the already volatile Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

