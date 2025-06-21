Left Menu

Punjab's Transformative Wave: CM Mann's Bold Initiatives

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann engages with local farmers and representatives, addressing progress in agriculture and the fight against drugs. He highlights development strides, including the provision of electricity for daytime paddy cultivation and efforts against drug trafficking, illustrating his government's transformative impact on Punjab's growth and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:19 IST
Punjab's Transformative Wave: CM Mann's Bold Initiatives
Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took a significant step on Saturday as he paused his convoy near Badi Madoli village in Rupnagar district. Engaging directly with farmers and local representatives, Mann showcased his administration's successful development initiatives across the state.

Claiming a transformative wave of progress within Punjab, Mann highlighted the historic provision of electricity during the day for paddy farmers, ensuring an ample power supply and accessible canal water. His statement emphasized the farmers' growing trust in the system under his leadership.

Mann also addressed the ongoing fight against the drug menace, noting the implementation of strict measures to hold the police accountable and curb drug trafficking. He praised community involvement in tackling social challenges, asserting that the collective effort is pivotal to the state's forward movement and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025