Punjab's Transformative Wave: CM Mann's Bold Initiatives

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took a significant step on Saturday as he paused his convoy near Badi Madoli village in Rupnagar district. Engaging directly with farmers and local representatives, Mann showcased his administration's successful development initiatives across the state.

Claiming a transformative wave of progress within Punjab, Mann highlighted the historic provision of electricity during the day for paddy farmers, ensuring an ample power supply and accessible canal water. His statement emphasized the farmers' growing trust in the system under his leadership.

Mann also addressed the ongoing fight against the drug menace, noting the implementation of strict measures to hold the police accountable and curb drug trafficking. He praised community involvement in tackling social challenges, asserting that the collective effort is pivotal to the state's forward movement and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)