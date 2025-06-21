Left Menu

Hezbollah Security Head Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Iran

Abu Ali Khalil, also known as Abu Ali Jawad, the head of security to the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Iran. An anonymous Hezbollah official confirmed the incident. Jawad was previously responsible for Nasrallah's security and his tomb in Beirut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Ali Khalil, prominently known as Abu Ali Jawad, the former head of security for the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, has been killed in an Israeli airstrike. The attack occurred while he was in Iran, according to an official statement from Hezbollah on Saturday.

Jawad, who had been in charge of Nasrallah's security for many years, was traveling from Iraq to Iran when the airstrike occurred. His presence was a common sight behind Nasrallah during numerous public appearances.

Following Nasrallah's death in an Israeli airstrike earlier this year, Jawad took charge of overseeing Nasrallah's tomb in Beirut. The Hezbollah official, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on media communication, confirmed the circumstances of the airstrike on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

