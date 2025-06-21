Democratic Dilemmas: Iran, Israel, and Internal Party Battles

Democratic leaders are grappling with internal divisions over U.S. policy towards Iran, as tensions escalate following President Donald Trump's potential actions against Tehran's nuclear program. Progressives within the party demand opposition to any military strike without Congressional approval, while party leaders remain cautious.

President Trump is considering aligning U.S. military efforts with Israel against Iran, risking a new schism within the Democratic Party. As Trump navigates between isolationist and hawkish bases, Democrats are urged to take a clear anti-war stance, with some advocating for a Congressional vote before any intervention.

The situation poses a challenge to party unity ahead of upcoming elections, as Democrats attempt to bridge the divide between vocal anti-interventionist progressives and more traditional constituents. This internal strife highlights competing visions within the party regarding international policy and alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)