Inclusive Growth Under Attack: Tamil Nadu CM Defends Dravidian Model

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin addressed criticism from divisive elements who oppose the inclusive growth achieved by his government. At an event to honor his efforts for integrating differently abled persons in civic bodies, he reaffirmed his commitment to equitable development and urged public support against such forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:56 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin recently addressed criticisms directed at his government, accusing certain factions of attacking the inclusive growth model being implemented. Without specifying names, Stalin referred to these critics as 'divisive elements' unable to tolerate the Dravidian model's success.

Speaking at a function honoring his efforts to pass legislation enabling persons with disabilities to be nominated to civic bodies, Stalin emphasized his dedication to equitable and inclusive development, stating, "It's our government, not just mine." He expressed confidence that the public would reject these forces during elections.

The legislation will facilitate the nomination of 13,357 differently abled individuals to local bodies, enhancing their participation in governance. Applications will be accepted starting July 1, with nominations for both urban and rural councils to follow, highlighting the government's commitment to social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

