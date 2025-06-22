Left Menu

Palestinian Activist's Triumph: Khalil Returns Amidst Political Controversy

Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist and former Columbia University student, was released from detention and welcomed home by supporters. He pledges to continue protesting against the US government's support of Israel's actions in Gaza. His detention has drawn criticism for violating free speech rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Concord | Updated: 22-06-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 00:55 IST
Palestinian Activist's Triumph: Khalil Returns Amidst Political Controversy
  • Country:
  • United States

Mahmoud Khalil, a prominent Palestinian activist, made a triumphant return to New Jersey's Newark International Airport on Saturday, after spending over three months in detention. Pushing his infant son in a stroller, Khalil was greeted by supporters while vowing to continue his protest against the US support of Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Arriving from a federal immigration detention facility in Louisiana, Khalil, a former graduate student at Columbia University, decried what he termed as genocide funded by the US government, while critiquing Columbia University's investments in similar conflicts. Despite the threat of further legal actions and his previous detention, Khalil affirmed his commitment to his cause and support for detained immigrants.

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized his detention as a breach of the First Amendment, condemning the Trump administration's attempts to suppress dissenting political speech. A US District Judge had earlier ordered Khalil's release, citing the lack of violence in his actions and his status as a legal US resident. The government has announced plans to appeal this decision, continuing a contentious legal battle over free expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025