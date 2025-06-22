Left Menu

Turkish Journalist Fatih Altayli Detained Over Social Media Remarks

Prominent journalist Fatih Altayli was detained by Turkish authorities over comments made on social media allegedly threatening President Erdogan. Altayli's remarks about public opposition to Erdogan ruling for life sparked backlash. His detention is part of broader actions against opposition figures, which the government denies are politically motivated.

Updated: 22-06-2025 01:45 IST
Turkish Journalist Fatih Altayli Detained Over Social Media Remarks
journalist
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish authorities have detained independent journalist Fatih Altayli, citing social media comments that reportedly threatened President Tayyip Erdogan, according to Istanbul's prosecutor's office.

Altayli, who commands a significant online following with over 1.51 million YouTube subscribers, made a video on Friday referencing a poll where 70% of Turks opposed a lifelong Erdogan leadership. He remarked this situation would "never be allowed" by the Turkish populace and drew comparisons to past Ottoman rulers who faced violent ends. Erdogan's aide, Oktay Saral, was quick to criticize Altayli, suggesting his "water was boiling" on a social platform.

The Istanbul prosecutor's office announced an investigation, citing Altayli's statements as threats against President Erdogan. Altayli's detention follows a trend of recent arrests of opposition figures, leading the main opposition CHP to accuse the government of silencing dissent, a claim the administration refutes by asserting the independence of Turkey's judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

