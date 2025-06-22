Turkish Journalist Fatih Altayli Detained Over Social Media Remarks

Turkish authorities have detained independent journalist Fatih Altayli, citing social media comments that reportedly threatened President Tayyip Erdogan, according to Istanbul's prosecutor's office.

Altayli, who commands a significant online following with over 1.51 million YouTube subscribers, made a video on Friday referencing a poll where 70% of Turks opposed a lifelong Erdogan leadership. He remarked this situation would "never be allowed" by the Turkish populace and drew comparisons to past Ottoman rulers who faced violent ends. Erdogan's aide, Oktay Saral, was quick to criticize Altayli, suggesting his "water was boiling" on a social platform.

The Istanbul prosecutor's office announced an investigation, citing Altayli's statements as threats against President Erdogan. Altayli's detention follows a trend of recent arrests of opposition figures, leading the main opposition CHP to accuse the government of silencing dissent, a claim the administration refutes by asserting the independence of Turkey's judiciary.

