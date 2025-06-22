Saudi Minister Condemns Israeli Aggressions and Calls for Peace

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has sharply criticized Israeli actions against Iran as blatant aggressions that violate international laws. These actions, he warned, threaten regional stability and security, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.

Addressing the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Istanbul, Prince Faisal called for an immediate halt to military operations and urged a return to diplomatic negotiations between Iran and the international community. Historically, Iran and Saudi Arabia have been regional rivals, but relations have improved in recent years. Riyadh now publicly supports Tehran after recent surprise strikes by Israel.

The foreign minister also reiterated Saudi Arabia's advocacy for a two-state solution regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A related planned conference in New York had to be postponed following the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)