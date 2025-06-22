Trump Authorizes Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites in a Bold Military Move

In a dramatic escalation of U.S. involvement in the Middle East, President Donald Trump has authorized military strikes against three Iranian nuclear sites, aligning efforts with Israel to dismantle Iran's nuclear infrastructure. The move raises concerns about sparking a broader regional conflict.

The decision to directly involve U.S. forces comes after a series of Israeli strikes, as Trump leverages American stealth bombers and advanced munitions to target heavily fortified Iranian sites. This significant military engagement aims to set back Iran's nuclear program significantly.

Despite Trump's campaign promises to avoid costly foreign wars, the intervention reflects a calculated risk to address potential nuclear threats. The international community watches closely, with potential repercussions affecting global diplomacy and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)