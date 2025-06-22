Left Menu

Iran Vows Payback After US Bombs Wreck Nuclear Sites

Iran has vowed to avenge the US bombing of its nuclear facilities, calling the attack a grave violation of international law. The strikes, criticized by Russia and the EU, have heightened tensions, with Iran reserving 'all options' for self-defense. The UN and global community are urged to respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

On Sunday, Iran declared its intention to retaliate against the United States following an attack on three of its major nuclear facilities. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the strikes as having 'everlasting consequences' and a severe breach of international law.

The strikes occurred at key Iranian sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, executed by B-2 bombers wielding 'bunker buster' bombs. The action led to a declaration from President Donald Trump that the facilities were 'completely and totally obliterated.'

The international response has been sharp, with Russia denouncing the act as 'irresponsible' and urging Iran to defend its sovereignty. Meanwhile, the European Union and other nations are calling for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy to avoid further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

