Russia Condemns US Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Russia has condemned the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, claiming they violate international law and risk regional escalation. The attacks have raised concerns about the integrity of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and have been criticized by Russia for undermining global stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia has strongly condemned recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, labeling them as irresponsible and a blatant violation of international law.

The strikes targeted key nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, intensifying the already complex Israel-Iran conflict. Russia highlighted concerns over the potential radiological fallout and the heightened risk of regional instability.

In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry criticized the US, a UN Security Council permanent member, for its actions and called for collective opposition to such confrontations by the US and Israel.

