Russia Condemns US Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Russia has strongly condemned recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, labeling them as irresponsible and a blatant violation of international law.

The strikes targeted key nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, intensifying the already complex Israel-Iran conflict. Russia highlighted concerns over the potential radiological fallout and the heightened risk of regional instability.

In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry criticized the US, a UN Security Council permanent member, for its actions and called for collective opposition to such confrontations by the US and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)