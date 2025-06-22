Tejashwi Yadav Calls for Distinction Between Personal Life and Politics
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has underscored the importance of maintaining a clear division between personal life and politics, especially regarding family matters. In an interview with ANI, he emphasized the necessity of distinguishing between an individual's public and private spheres.
Yadav remarked on the impropriety of discussing personal matters, using the personal life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an example, stating that such issues do not impact the public, Bihar, or India at large. He questioned the broader implications of personal affairs on public policy.
Responding to social media speculation about his brother Tej Pratap Yadav and controversies over his son's name, 'Iraaj,' Yadav criticized the focus on personal details and advocated for addressing substantive issues. He emphasized his stance on keeping personal affairs separate from political debates while remaining open to necessary clarifications.
