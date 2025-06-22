BJP Leader Criticizes Kerala's 'Pinarayi Model of Nepotism'

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has launched a scathing attack on Kerala's Left government, labeling the practice of appointing personal staff as the 'Pinarayi model of nepotism.' Chandrasekhar suggests that this alleged favoritism is preventing qualified candidates from getting jobs, instead filling roles with relatives and party loyalists.

Chandrasekhar claims that these practices are draining the state's finances, which already struggle to meet daily expenses. According to him, even a brief tenure in these roles qualifies individuals for lifelong pensions, courtesy of taxpayer money. This 'Kerala model' has persisted across political fronts for years, he alleges.

The Kerala state government, CPM, or Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have not yet responded to these accusations. Critics, including Congress leader Sunny Joseph and Union Minister Suresh Gopi, also voiced concerns about unnecessary benefits granted to such staff while other pensions go unpaid.

(With inputs from agencies.)