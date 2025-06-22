Protests Ignite Ahead of NATO Summit Amid Rising Defense Spending Concerns

In a fervent display of discontent, crowds gathered on Sunday to protest NATO's heightened defense spending and the looming threat of military conflict with Iran. This comes just days before the pivotal NATO summit set to commence in The Hague.

Belgian politician Jos d'Haese, among the protest leaders, implored the public to prioritize peace and invest in sustainable energy rather than escalating military expenses. The demonstration, initially framed as anti-NATO, saw the inclusion of Iranian nationals, some of whom brandished banners opposing potential confrontations with Iran, especially in light of recent U.S. actions against Iranian nuclear sites.

The summit coincides with heightened security measures across the Netherlands and a contentious debate among member nations regarding defense spending. While previously agreeing to increase military budgets, some countries, like Spain, express reluctance to meet high expenditure demands, citing potential counterproductive effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)