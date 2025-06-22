Left Menu

Protests Ignite Ahead of NATO Summit Amid Rising Defense Spending Concerns

Hundreds protested against NATO, military spending, and potential conflict with Iran, days before a NATO summit in The Hague. Demonstrators, including Belgians and Iranians, called for peace and sustainable energy. The summit aims to address defense budget increases, drawing mixed reactions from member countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:01 IST
Protests Ignite Ahead of NATO Summit Amid Rising Defense Spending Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fervent display of discontent, crowds gathered on Sunday to protest NATO's heightened defense spending and the looming threat of military conflict with Iran. This comes just days before the pivotal NATO summit set to commence in The Hague.

Belgian politician Jos d'Haese, among the protest leaders, implored the public to prioritize peace and invest in sustainable energy rather than escalating military expenses. The demonstration, initially framed as anti-NATO, saw the inclusion of Iranian nationals, some of whom brandished banners opposing potential confrontations with Iran, especially in light of recent U.S. actions against Iranian nuclear sites.

The summit coincides with heightened security measures across the Netherlands and a contentious debate among member nations regarding defense spending. While previously agreeing to increase military budgets, some countries, like Spain, express reluctance to meet high expenditure demands, citing potential counterproductive effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025