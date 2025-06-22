Middle East Tensions Escalate: Lives Shattered as Iran Strikes Back

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Iran launched more than 40 missiles toward Israel on Sunday, hours after the US conducted strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. The attack left 23 people injured and caused widespread damage to homes and apartment buildings across three cities.

In Tel Aviv, a missile impact sheared off the face of a multistory residential building and damaged nearby structures, sparking miraculous tales of survival as most residents had either evacuated or reached bomb shelters in time. Deputy Mayor Haim Goren remarked on the fortunate escape of residents, many of whom required assistance due to mobility issues.

Across the affected areas, residents initially sat amidst rubble with pets and few belongings. Displaced persons have drawn aid from local volunteers and mutual aid groups, all working tirelessly to provide support as relentless nightly barrages exacerbate community stress and displace over 9,000 people since hostilities intensified.

