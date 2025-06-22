Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as US-Targeted Strikes Hit Iranian Nuclear Sites

Escalating tensions in the Middle East follow President Donald Trump's announcement of US strikes that targeted Iran's key nuclear sites. Tehran has vowed retaliation, warning of possible military engagements with the US. The international community watches with bated breath as fears of a broader conflict loom.

Updated: 22-06-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mounting tensions grip the Middle East after President Donald Trump declared that US forces obliterated key Iranian nuclear sites, marking significant Western military involvement since Iran's 1979 revolution.

Tehran responded with missile volleys against Israel but stopped short of retaliation against US interests, as the threat of a broader conflict looms large.

Iranian leaders vowed to reconsider diplomatic channels post-retaliation. Meanwhile, US officials clarified the mission targeted Iran's nuclear program, dismissing regime change as an objective and emphasizing threats to US interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

