Tensions Escalate as US-Targeted Strikes Hit Iranian Nuclear Sites

Mounting tensions grip the Middle East after President Donald Trump declared that US forces obliterated key Iranian nuclear sites, marking significant Western military involvement since Iran's 1979 revolution.

Tehran responded with missile volleys against Israel but stopped short of retaliation against US interests, as the threat of a broader conflict looms large.

Iranian leaders vowed to reconsider diplomatic channels post-retaliation. Meanwhile, US officials clarified the mission targeted Iran's nuclear program, dismissing regime change as an objective and emphasizing threats to US interests.

