The Diplomatic Crossroads: What's Next for US-Iran Relations?

Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, commented on potential future actions by Iran, noting that the next steps lie with the Iranian government. He reiterated the US's readiness for peace but also pointed out Iran's vulnerability, especially regarding its airspace protection.

Rubio issued a stern message on CBS's "Face the Nation," warning Iran against attacks on countries that house American military forces. He emphasized the defensive role of US bases in the region, installed due to regional fears of Iranian aggression.

The Secretary of State underlined the strategic significance of these bases, asserting that they are positioned in response to regional concerns over possible Iranian threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)