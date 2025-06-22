Diplomacy Urged Amid Rising Tensions: Global Reactions to US-Iran Conflict

In the wake of recent U.S. airstrikes on Iran, international leaders are calling for renewed diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider conflict. The strikes, targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, have sparked diverse reactions from world governments, emphasizing the need for de-escalation and dialogue.

While Tehran condemned the attacks as a breach of sovereignty, U.S. allies like the UK and the EU have underscored the importance of negotiations, warning of the severe risks posed by Iran's nuclear program. The United Nations has also voiced its alarm, urging restraint and diplomacy as the only viable solution.

Reactions vary globally, with Russia condemning the strikes as a violation of international law, while Middle Eastern and Latin American nations express grave concerns about regional stability. The international community remains divided, yet largely concurs on the necessity of averting further military escalation through diplomatic channels.