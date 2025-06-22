Left Menu

Tensions Rise at U.N. Over U.S. Strikes on Iran

The U.N. Security Council convenes to address U.S. strikes on Iran, with Russia, China, and Pakistan urging an immediate ceasefire. Diplomatic tensions escalate as the U.S. faces criticism for military actions. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stresses the importance of diplomacy in resolving the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:40 IST
Tensions Rise at U.N. Over U.S. Strikes on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council is set to hold a crucial meeting on Sunday to deliberate on the United States' recent strikes targeting Iran's nuclear sites. A proposed resolution, spearheaded by Russia, China, and Pakistan, calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East. Uncertainty looms over when the proposal might be put to a vote.

Seen by Reuters, the draft resolution explicitly denounces the attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, yet notably excludes direct mention of the United States or Israel. With President Donald Trump asserting that the U.S. had effectively dismantled Tehran's nuclear sites, Iran's response is highly anticipated.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the strikes, highlighting the heightened risks in an already volatile region. Advocating for diplomacy, he asserts there is no military solution, emphasizing the pressing need for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025