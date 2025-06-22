Tensions Rise at U.N. Over U.S. Strikes on Iran

The United Nations Security Council is set to hold a crucial meeting on Sunday to deliberate on the United States' recent strikes targeting Iran's nuclear sites. A proposed resolution, spearheaded by Russia, China, and Pakistan, calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East. Uncertainty looms over when the proposal might be put to a vote.

Seen by Reuters, the draft resolution explicitly denounces the attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, yet notably excludes direct mention of the United States or Israel. With President Donald Trump asserting that the U.S. had effectively dismantled Tehran's nuclear sites, Iran's response is highly anticipated.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the strikes, highlighting the heightened risks in an already volatile region. Advocating for diplomacy, he asserts there is no military solution, emphasizing the pressing need for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)