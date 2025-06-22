Left Menu

Bridging Histories: India’s Diplomatic Tour in Kenya and Madagascar

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth plans a diplomatic visit to Kenya and Madagascar from June 23-26. This includes unveiling a commemorative pillar in Taita-Taveta County and celebrating Madagascar's independence. The trip aims to strengthen ties and acknowledge shared historical struggles against colonialism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:55 IST
Bridging Histories: India’s Diplomatic Tour in Kenya and Madagascar
Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth is set to embark on a significant tour to Kenya and Madagascar from June 23-26. His agenda includes participating in two major events that highlight the enduring connections between India and these African nations.

The official visit has been orchestrated after receiving invitations from Kenya's Cabinet Secretary of Defence and Madagascar's Minister of Armed Forces. Accompanied by an Indian delegation, Seth's first stop will be in Kenya on June 23. There, he will partake in the joint unveiling of a Commemorative Pillar, a war memorial dedicated to the fallen soldiers of both India and Kenya, located in Taita-Taveta County.

On June 26, Seth will continue to Antananarivo, marking the 65th anniversary of Madagascar's independence and the founding of its Armed Forces. This visit underscores the strategic maritime neighbor relations between India and Kenya, as well as shared historical struggles against colonialism with both African nations, fostering ties in political, military, economic, and diplomatic fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025