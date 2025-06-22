Bridging Histories: India’s Diplomatic Tour in Kenya and Madagascar

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth is set to embark on a significant tour to Kenya and Madagascar from June 23-26. His agenda includes participating in two major events that highlight the enduring connections between India and these African nations.

The official visit has been orchestrated after receiving invitations from Kenya's Cabinet Secretary of Defence and Madagascar's Minister of Armed Forces. Accompanied by an Indian delegation, Seth's first stop will be in Kenya on June 23. There, he will partake in the joint unveiling of a Commemorative Pillar, a war memorial dedicated to the fallen soldiers of both India and Kenya, located in Taita-Taveta County.

On June 26, Seth will continue to Antananarivo, marking the 65th anniversary of Madagascar's independence and the founding of its Armed Forces. This visit underscores the strategic maritime neighbor relations between India and Kenya, as well as shared historical struggles against colonialism with both African nations, fostering ties in political, military, economic, and diplomatic fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)