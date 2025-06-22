Left Menu

AJSU Party Calls for Action Against JMM-led Government on 'Balidan Diwas'

Sudesh Mahto of the AJSU Party accuses the JMM-led government in Jharkhand of corruption and neglecting the citizen's rights. Speaking on the party's foundation day, he calls for opposition mobilization to oust the Soren government, highlighting issues with employment and local policies, and support for caste-based reservations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:28 IST
Sudesh Mahto
  • Country:
  • India

Sudesh Mahto, the chief of the AJSU Party, accused the ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand of infringing upon citizen's rights during a speech on 'Balidan Diwas,' the party's foundation day. Mahto alleged corruption and administrative failure, calling on opposition forces to unite against the current government.

Addressing the gathering in Ranchi, Mahto criticized the Hemant Soren-led government for not formulating effective employment, displacement, or local policies. He claimed the public's disillusionment with the government has grown in just six months. He further claimed that the government exploited women's support to come to power.

Mahto welcomed the central government's decision to carry out a caste census and reiterated the demand for caste-based reservations. Thousands of party workers from Jharkhand and neighboring states participated in the day's events, pushing for a renewed state vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

