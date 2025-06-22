AJSU Party Calls for Action Against JMM-led Government on 'Balidan Diwas'
Sudesh Mahto of the AJSU Party accuses the JMM-led government in Jharkhand of corruption and neglecting the citizen's rights. Speaking on the party's foundation day, he calls for opposition mobilization to oust the Soren government, highlighting issues with employment and local policies, and support for caste-based reservations.
- Country:
- India
Sudesh Mahto, the chief of the AJSU Party, accused the ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand of infringing upon citizen's rights during a speech on 'Balidan Diwas,' the party's foundation day. Mahto alleged corruption and administrative failure, calling on opposition forces to unite against the current government.
Addressing the gathering in Ranchi, Mahto criticized the Hemant Soren-led government for not formulating effective employment, displacement, or local policies. He claimed the public's disillusionment with the government has grown in just six months. He further claimed that the government exploited women's support to come to power.
Mahto welcomed the central government's decision to carry out a caste census and reiterated the demand for caste-based reservations. Thousands of party workers from Jharkhand and neighboring states participated in the day's events, pushing for a renewed state vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chirag Paswan Challenges Opposition in Bihar Assembly Polls, Demands 40 Seats for LJP
Karnataka Opposition Demands Accountability for Stadium Stampede Tragedy
Rahul Gandhi playing role of irresponsible opposition, may God give him good sense: Nadda on his criticism of foreign policy, Op Sindoor.
Assam CM Applauds Opposition Leaders, Criticizes Rahul Gandhi
Sarma Praises Opposition Leaders, Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Betrayal