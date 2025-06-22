Left Menu

Cross-Vote Controversy in Nilambur Bypoll: Anvar Alleges Foul Play

P V Anvar, the Trinamool Congress state convener, alleges that votes intended for him were influenced by speculation and diverted to LDF's M Swaraj. Anvar, running as an independent, claims CPI(M) tactics misled voters. The outcome of the fiercely contested Nilambur bypoll will be revealed post-counting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:38 IST
Cross-Vote Controversy in Nilambur Bypoll: Anvar Alleges Foul Play
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

P V Anvar, the state convener of Trinamool Congress, has raised allegations of cross-voting in the Nilambur bypoll, asserting that around 10,000 votes intended for him were diverted to LDF candidate M Swaraj.

At a press conference, Anvar, running independently, claimed that misleading tactics by the CPI(M) influenced the electorate, creating speculation about his chances of winning.

Despite this purported setback, Anvar expressed optimism about his victory as ballots are set to be counted in the competitive four-way race in the forest-fringe constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025