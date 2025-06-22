Cross-Vote Controversy in Nilambur Bypoll: Anvar Alleges Foul Play
P V Anvar, the Trinamool Congress state convener, alleges that votes intended for him were influenced by speculation and diverted to LDF's M Swaraj. Anvar, running as an independent, claims CPI(M) tactics misled voters. The outcome of the fiercely contested Nilambur bypoll will be revealed post-counting.
P V Anvar, the state convener of Trinamool Congress, has raised allegations of cross-voting in the Nilambur bypoll, asserting that around 10,000 votes intended for him were diverted to LDF candidate M Swaraj.
At a press conference, Anvar, running independently, claimed that misleading tactics by the CPI(M) influenced the electorate, creating speculation about his chances of winning.
Despite this purported setback, Anvar expressed optimism about his victory as ballots are set to be counted in the competitive four-way race in the forest-fringe constituency.
