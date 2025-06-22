Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Suicide Bombing at Damascus Church
In Damascus, a suicide bomber attacked Mar Elias Church, killing at least 20 and injuring dozens. Claimed by Islamic State, this marks the first successful church attack since Assad's ouster. The incident highlights ongoing security challenges in Syria's transition period under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
A horrific incident unfolded in Damascus on Sunday, as a suicide bomber targeted the Mar Elias Church, resulting in at least 20 fatalities and scores of injuries, according to official sources.
This marks the first such attack in the Syrian capital since President Bashar al-Assad's ousting by rebel insurgents in December. The nation's interior ministry reported that the assailant, associated with Islamic State, entered the church, fired shots, and triggered his explosive vest.
The bombing, which involved two perpetrators, according to security sources, underscores the persistent threat posed by Islamic State, even as Syria undergoes its transitional phase led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Flare as Israel Strikes Hamas Target in Syria
Ancient Byzantine Tomb Unearthed: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Syrian Ruins
Syria Awaits SWIFT Reconnection After Sanctions
Record Naturalization in Germany: A Surge Driven by Legal Reforms and Syrian Refugee Citizenship
Israeli Forces Detain Hamas Members in Southern Syria