Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Suicide Bombing at Damascus Church

A horrific incident unfolded in Damascus on Sunday, as a suicide bomber targeted the Mar Elias Church, resulting in at least 20 fatalities and scores of injuries, according to official sources.

This marks the first such attack in the Syrian capital since President Bashar al-Assad's ousting by rebel insurgents in December. The nation's interior ministry reported that the assailant, associated with Islamic State, entered the church, fired shots, and triggered his explosive vest.

The bombing, which involved two perpetrators, according to security sources, underscores the persistent threat posed by Islamic State, even as Syria undergoes its transitional phase led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

(With inputs from agencies.)