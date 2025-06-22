Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Suicide Bombing at Damascus Church

In Damascus, a suicide bomber attacked Mar Elias Church, killing at least 20 and injuring dozens. Claimed by Islamic State, this marks the first successful church attack since Assad's ouster. The incident highlights ongoing security challenges in Syria's transition period under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 23:42 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Suicide Bombing at Damascus Church

A horrific incident unfolded in Damascus on Sunday, as a suicide bomber targeted the Mar Elias Church, resulting in at least 20 fatalities and scores of injuries, according to official sources.

This marks the first such attack in the Syrian capital since President Bashar al-Assad's ousting by rebel insurgents in December. The nation's interior ministry reported that the assailant, associated with Islamic State, entered the church, fired shots, and triggered his explosive vest.

The bombing, which involved two perpetrators, according to security sources, underscores the persistent threat posed by Islamic State, even as Syria undergoes its transitional phase led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025