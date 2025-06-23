Diplomacy in Ruins: Iran's Stern Warning to the US

Iran has accused the United States of destroying diplomatic efforts following recent US military strikes targeting Iran's nuclear program. The situation was addressed in an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's Ambassador to the UN, emphasized the serious nature of the US's actions and indicated that Iran's military would determine an appropriate response in terms of timing, nature, and scale.

This development marks a significant escalation in tensions, as the US intervenes in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, further complicating diplomatic relations in the region.

