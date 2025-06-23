Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran Ignite Global Concerns

In a significant escalation of tensions, the United States and Israel have carried out extensive military strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, prompting Tehran to vow self-defense and consider retaliation against these actions, marking the most substantial Western military response since Iran's 1979 revolution.

The international reaction has been swift, with global powers urging caution and diplomacy amid warnings of potential cyber-attacks and violence, particularly in the U.S., where security has tightened around key sites to prevent possible retaliatory acts.

As oil prices surge due to market fears of disrupted oil supplies, the global community eagerly anticipates Iran's next move, with the United Nations advocating for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further instability in the already volatile Middle Eastern region.

(With inputs from agencies.)