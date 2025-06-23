AAP's Triumph in Visavadar: The BJP's Unbroken Jinx Continues
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retained the Visavadar seat in Junagadh district, Gujarat, as Gopal Italia defeated BJP's Kirit Patel despite a vigorous campaign. Meanwhile, BJP's Rajendra Chavda claimed victory over Congress in the Kadi constituency. BJP's longstanding defeat streak in Visavadar persists, marking a significant political shift.
In a surprising turn of events, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) clung onto the Visavadar seat in Gujarat despite a spirited campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gopal Italia of the AAP emerged victorious over BJP's Kirit Patel with a margin of 17,554 votes, consolidating his party's presence.
Meanwhile, in Kadi's Scheduled Caste-reserved constituency, BJP's Rajendra Chavda secured a decisive win against Congress's Ramesh Chavda by 39,452 votes, demonstrating BJP's solid hold in certain regions. The dual bypoll outcomes reflect a nuanced political landscape in Gujarat.
BJP's aspirations to break an 18-year jinx in Visavadar remain unfulfilled, signaling a potential shift in voter priorities. Despite being unable to reclaim Visavadar, the BJP's overall dominance in Gujarat continues with 162 seats in the 182-member assembly after the bypolls.
