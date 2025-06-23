Aam Aadmi Party Clinches Victory in Ludhiana West Bypoll: A Triumph Amidst Fierce Competition
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retained the Ludhiana West assembly seat in a bypoll, with candidate Sanjeev Arora winning by a margin of 10,637 votes against Congress’s Bharat Bhushan Ashu. AAP's win signals continued confidence in the party's governance. A celebratory mood enveloped AAP supporters in Ludhiana.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a significant win in the Ludhiana West bypoll as Sanjeev Arora defeated Congress rival Bharat Bhushan Ashu by a margin of 10,637 votes, sustaining AAP's hold in the region.
According to the Election Commission, Arora garnered 35,179 votes, while Ashu received 24,542 votes. The bypoll followed the passing of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann praised the citizens for their trust, tipping the results as a testament to the government's successful administration.
