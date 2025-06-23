Political Turmoil Erupts in West Bengal Assembly: BJP MLAs Suspended

Chaos erupted in the West Bengal Assembly on Monday, leading to the suspension of four BJP MLAs, including chief whip Shankar Ghosh. The disruption stemmed from the expunging of comments made by BJP legislators, resulting in a protest led by over 40 members.

The scene turned violent as BJP members refused to take their seats during a speech by Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, prompting Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay to enforce the suspension. As emotions flared, assembly security escorted the suspended MLAs out, while remaining BJP members staged further protests.

Amidst allegations of physical assault by TMC members disguised as security personnel, Shankar Ghosh claimed damage to personal belongings. Accusations flew, with the BJP planning a no-confidence motion against the Speaker, as tensions in the assembly reached a fever pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)