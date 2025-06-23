Political Turmoil Erupts in West Bengal Assembly: BJP MLAs Suspended
The West Bengal Assembly witnessed chaos as four BJP MLAs, including chief whip Shankar Ghosh, were suspended for disrupting proceedings. The protest, led by Ghosh, turned violent, with accusations of physical assault and property damage from both sides. Tensions rose as BJP planned a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.
- Country:
- India
Chaos erupted in the West Bengal Assembly on Monday, leading to the suspension of four BJP MLAs, including chief whip Shankar Ghosh. The disruption stemmed from the expunging of comments made by BJP legislators, resulting in a protest led by over 40 members.
The scene turned violent as BJP members refused to take their seats during a speech by Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, prompting Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay to enforce the suspension. As emotions flared, assembly security escorted the suspended MLAs out, while remaining BJP members staged further protests.
Amidst allegations of physical assault by TMC members disguised as security personnel, Shankar Ghosh claimed damage to personal belongings. Accusations flew, with the BJP planning a no-confidence motion against the Speaker, as tensions in the assembly reached a fever pitch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Assembly
- Suspension
- BJP
- MLAs
- Shankar Ghosh
- chaos
- protest
- no-confidence motion
- Speaker
ALSO READ
Bravery Amidst Chaos: ASP Akash Rao Giripunje's Sacrifice in Sukma IED Blast
Tragic Collision at Mumbra: Commuter Chaos on Mumbai's Suburban Rails
Cryptocurrency Chaos: Hackers Target Paraguayan President's Social Media
Russia's Intensified Assault: Strikes Target Kyiv and Odesa, Leaving Chaos in Wake
The Fox Rescue Mission: Urban Survival Amid City's Chaos