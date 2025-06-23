Escalation in the Middle East: Israel and Iran's Intensified Conflict

In a sharp escalation, Israel has intensified its military campaign against Iran, focusing on Tehran's critical infrastructures. This includes the notorious Evin prison and military headquarters linked to recent protests. Israel's actions are part of a broader effort to counteract Tehran's nuclear advancements.

The rising tension comes amid an explosive backdrop following U.S. intervention with airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. U.S. President Donald Trump suggested regime change might be considered, raising global concern. In response, Iran launched missiles targeting key Israeli cities, complicating an already volatile situation.

With the conflict intensifying, international entities are urging for de-escalation. The European Union emphasizes diplomatic solutions while Russia labels the West's actions as 'unprovoked aggression.' The ongoing hostilities threaten regional stability, especially with potential disruptions to vital channels like the Strait of Hormuz.

