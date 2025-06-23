Qatar Airspace Shuts Amid Tensions with Iran

In response to escalating tensions with Iran, Qatar has temporarily closed its airspace. This decision, announced by the country's Foreign Ministry, comes as a precaution against potential Iranian retaliation aimed at the United States.

Qatar hosts the Al Udeid Air Base, a key installation for U.S. forces in the region. The closure impacts military operations as well as Qatar Airways, a major player in regional commercial aviation.

The duration of the airspace closure remains uncertain, as Qatar evaluates the evolving situation to ensure safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)