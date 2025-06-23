Left Menu

Celebrating Modi's Decade: Arya Lauds Progress, Opposition Criticized

Lal Singh Arya praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year rule, highlighting India's economic growth, infrastructure development, and diplomatic strength. He criticized opposition parties for misleading the public while recalling the 1975 Emergency as a democratic threat. Arya also honored Syama Prasad Mookerjee's legacy in Jammu & Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:44 IST
Lal Singh Arya, the national president of BJP's Scheduled Caste wing, on Monday applauded the achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year leadership. He criticized opposition parties for misleading the public in the guise of upholding the Constitution.

Arya urged citizens to remember June 25, marking the anniversary of the 1975 Emergency declared under former prime minister Indira Gandhi, as a stark 'assault on democracy'.

Discussing Modi's tenure, Arya elaborated on infrastructure advancements, farmer empowerment, and welfare programs like the Direct Benefit Transfer. Under Modi's leadership, Arya claimed, India has risen as the world's fourth-largest economy, countering terrorism and showcasing defense and diplomatic prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

