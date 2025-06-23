Celebrating Modi's Decade: Arya Lauds Progress, Opposition Criticized

Lal Singh Arya, the national president of BJP's Scheduled Caste wing, on Monday applauded the achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year leadership. He criticized opposition parties for misleading the public in the guise of upholding the Constitution.

Arya urged citizens to remember June 25, marking the anniversary of the 1975 Emergency declared under former prime minister Indira Gandhi, as a stark 'assault on democracy'.

Discussing Modi's tenure, Arya elaborated on infrastructure advancements, farmer empowerment, and welfare programs like the Direct Benefit Transfer. Under Modi's leadership, Arya claimed, India has risen as the world's fourth-largest economy, countering terrorism and showcasing defense and diplomatic prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)