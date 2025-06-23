Left Menu

Macron Calls for Diplomacy: Questions Legality of U.S. Strikes on Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron questioned the legality of U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, emphasizing that regime change should stem from the will of the people, not military intervention. Macron reinforced France's stance against Iranian nuclear arms but stressed the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:00 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday challenged the legality of recent U.S. military strikes on Iran, calling for a diplomatic approach instead. He insisted that any leadership change in Iran should come from its citizens, not external military actions.

During a press conference in Oslo with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, Macron expressed France's objective of preventing nuclear armament in Iran but underscored respect for the country's sovereignty. He called into question the legal framework backing these military actions.

Macron highlighted his belief in people-driven changes, advocating against external forces imposing leadership changes in Iran. His comments come at a critical junction in international discussions about Iran's nuclear ambitions.

