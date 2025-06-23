Iran Strikes Back: Missile Attacks on US Bases Trigger Escalation
In retaliation for US bombings, Iran launched missile attacks on American military bases in Qatar and Iraq. The strikes, targeting Al Udeid Air Base and Ain al-Assad, highlighted escalating tensions in the region. Iran's state media hailed the response, while Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:52 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Iran launched missile strikes on Monday targeting US military bases located in Qatar and Iraq.
The retaliatory attacks came in response to recent American bombings of Iranian nuclear sites. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and the Ain al-Assad base in Iraq were both targeted.
As missiles lit up the night sky, Qatar closed its airspace as a safety measure, while Iranian state television proclaimed the attacks a successful counteraction to 'America's aggression'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iraq-Kurdistan Oil Dispute Intensifies Amid Accusations and Tensions
Iraq Eyes World Cup Hosting Opportunity: Bids for Asian Qualifiers
Climate change, upstream dams push Iraq into water emergency
Foreign Energy Firms Maintain Steady Operations in Iraq Despite U.S. Security Concerns
Heightened Tensions Prompt Partial Evacuation of U.S. Embassy in Iraq