Iran Strikes Back: Missile Attacks on US Bases Trigger Escalation

In retaliation for US bombings, Iran launched missile attacks on American military bases in Qatar and Iraq. The strikes, targeting Al Udeid Air Base and Ain al-Assad, highlighted escalating tensions in the region. Iran's state media hailed the response, while Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:52 IST
US Strikes Image Credit: AI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Iran launched missile strikes on Monday targeting US military bases located in Qatar and Iraq.

The retaliatory attacks came in response to recent American bombings of Iranian nuclear sites. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and the Ain al-Assad base in Iraq were both targeted.

As missiles lit up the night sky, Qatar closed its airspace as a safety measure, while Iranian state television proclaimed the attacks a successful counteraction to 'America's aggression'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

