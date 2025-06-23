Left Menu

Diplomatic Struggles Amid Rising Tensions in Israel-Iran Conflict

European nations work to maintain diplomatic efforts to curb the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. Despite the U.S. attacking Iran's nuclear sites, calls for dialogue with Washington remain unheeded. EU foreign ministers, alarmed by potential retaliation and economic instability, push for negotiations. Meanwhile, Iran seeks Russian support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:57 IST
European leaders intensified diplomatic measures on Monday to mitigate the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. The tension follows recent strikes exchanged by the two nations, spurred by the United States' attack on Iran's nuclear facilities over the weekend.

Calls for diplomatic discussions between Tehran and Washington persist, though Iran has turned to Russia for support instead. European Union foreign ministers convened in Brussels to discuss the crisis, emphasizing the risks of Iranian retaliation and potential global economic repercussions.

The E3—Britain, France, and Germany—continue advocating for diplomatic solutions, despite setbacks. Following a U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear sites, further talks with Iran remain unplanned. U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy again urged for de-escalation and dialogue with the United States to avoid a wider war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

