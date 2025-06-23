Portugal Tightens Citizenship Rules Amid Rising Immigration

Portugal's centre-right government, under growing pressure from far-right factions, has announced plans to double the residency requirement to 10 years for most foreigners seeking Portuguese citizenship. This move comes amidst rising immigration numbers and a backdrop of heightened political tension.

Cabinet Minister Antonio Leitao Amaro explained that alongside the extended residency period, there would be tightened regulations for family residence permits of legal immigrants. Furthermore, Portugal intends to strip naturalised citizens of their status if they commit serious crimes. The immigration surge was a significant topic in last month's elections, propelling the far-right Chega party to become the main opposition.

The proposed decree, set to be debated in parliament, is likely to receive approval with backing from Chega. Minister Leitao Amaro emphasized that the government's plan reflects their existing program, demanding that immigrants also exhibit familiarity with Portuguese culture and democratic principles. Meanwhile, economic aggregator Pordata reports a 20% decrease in naturalizations in 2023 compared to the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)