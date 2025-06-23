Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Iran's Missile Strike on US Base

Iran launched missile attacks on a US military base in Qatar in retaliation for American bombings of its nuclear sites, increasing regional tensions. The US confirmed the attack, reporting no casualties. Bahrain temporarily suspended flights following the incident, mirroring Qatar's preemptive actions before being targeted.

Updated: 23-06-2025 23:50 IST
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Iran launched missile attacks on a US military base situated in Qatar on Monday. This move was a direct retaliation against the United States for its recent bombing of Iranian nuclear sites.

The United States has confirmed the missile attack on the air base and assured that no casualties occurred as a consequence. The incident has heightened concerns in the already volatile Middle Eastern region.

Following the attack, Bahrain, home to the US 5th Fleet headquarters, suspended flights in its airspace temporarily, a measure similar to Qatar's precautionary actions just before it was targeted by the missile strike.

