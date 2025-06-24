Tensions Surge as Iran Launches Missile Strike Near U.S. Base in Qatar

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Iran launched a series of missile strikes targeting a U.S. air base in Qatar. According to a Qatari military officer, 19 missiles were fired, with one impacting the base, yet fortunately, causing no injuries.

Iran's aggressive maneuver raised strategic concerns, especially with the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil chokepoint, potentially at risk. This waterway, important for global oil supply, could become a focal point in escalating hostilities.

President Trump acknowledged prior warning from Iran, which allowed for preventive measures limiting the impact. Fingers are crossed for a swift de-escalation in tensions, avoiding further damage to global political stability and economic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)