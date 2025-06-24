Tensions Surge as Iran Launches Missile Strike Near U.S. Base in Qatar
Amid escalating tensions, Iran fired 19 missiles towards a U.S. air base in Qatar, with one hitting the target but causing no casualties. The incident comes as part of ongoing hostilities following U.S. strikes on Iranian sites. Meanwhile, Iran's strategic moves affect global oil routes, posing significant economic risks.
- Country:
- Qatar
Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Iran launched a series of missile strikes targeting a U.S. air base in Qatar. According to a Qatari military officer, 19 missiles were fired, with one impacting the base, yet fortunately, causing no injuries.
Iran's aggressive maneuver raised strategic concerns, especially with the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil chokepoint, potentially at risk. This waterway, important for global oil supply, could become a focal point in escalating hostilities.
President Trump acknowledged prior warning from Iran, which allowed for preventive measures limiting the impact. Fingers are crossed for a swift de-escalation in tensions, avoiding further damage to global political stability and economic integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- missile
- strike
- Qatar
- U.S. base
- tensions
- Strait of Hormuz
- oil
- Trump
- global economy
ALSO READ
Tensions in Los Angeles Rise Amid National Guard Deployment
Tensions Rise as Israeli Navy Intercepts Freedom Flotilla Vessel
Tensions Rise as Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Charity Ship
Tensions Rise in Los Angeles Amid National Guard Deployment and Protests
Polish Aviation Forces Mobilized Amid Rising Tensions