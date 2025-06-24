Left Menu

Tensions Surge as Iran Launches Missile Strike Near U.S. Base in Qatar

Amid escalating tensions, Iran fired 19 missiles towards a U.S. air base in Qatar, with one hitting the target but causing no casualties. The incident comes as part of ongoing hostilities following U.S. strikes on Iranian sites. Meanwhile, Iran's strategic moves affect global oil routes, posing significant economic risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 24-06-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 02:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Iran launched a series of missile strikes targeting a U.S. air base in Qatar. According to a Qatari military officer, 19 missiles were fired, with one impacting the base, yet fortunately, causing no injuries.

Iran's aggressive maneuver raised strategic concerns, especially with the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil chokepoint, potentially at risk. This waterway, important for global oil supply, could become a focal point in escalating hostilities.

President Trump acknowledged prior warning from Iran, which allowed for preventive measures limiting the impact. Fingers are crossed for a swift de-escalation in tensions, avoiding further damage to global political stability and economic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

