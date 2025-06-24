Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating the Tense 12-Day Conflict Between Israel and Iran
A temporary ceasefire mediated by President Trump between Israel and Iran is precarious. Despite the ceasefire, missile exchanges occurred, prompting urgent responses from both nations. Israel asserts it met its military goals while Iran contends with ongoing retaliations. Hundreds have died in the 12-day conflict, underscoring the fragility of peace efforts.
- Country:
- Israel
A tentative ceasefire brokered by President Donald Trump stands on shaky ground as Israel and Iran exchanged missile launches shortly after it was established. The conflict, which has claimed hundreds of lives, continues to threaten stability in the Middle East.
In the early hours, Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire after a 12-day war that caused widespread devastation. Despite the ceasefire announcement, Iran launched missiles into Israel, which the latter intercepted, showcasing the persistent volatility in the region.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian officials maintain a wary stance, each ready to counter perceived violations. As diplomatic attempts unfold, regional and international stakeholders watch attentively to prevent further escalations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
