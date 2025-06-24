Left Menu

Ceasefire Breached: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the military to target Tehran in response to Iran's missile launch, violating a ceasefire. Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized the coordinated efforts with the U.S. President to agree on the ceasefire terms, awaiting Iran's reciprocal compliance.

Updated: 24-06-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:45 IST
Ceasefire Breached: Israel Strikes Back at Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran has been shattered as the Israeli military strikes Tehran following Iran's missile launch, violating the agreement. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the military action on Tuesday, citing Iran's breach of the truce established with U.S. facilitation.

Following a 12-day conflict, Israel had previously declared an agreement on ceasefire terms after achieving its strategic objectives. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with coordination from President Trump, confirmed Israel's agreement to a mutual ceasefire with Iran, contingent on reciprocated compliance.

Iran, through its Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, declared intentions to discontinue retaliatory actions contingent on Israeli attacks halting by 4:00 a.m. in Tehran. President Trump reinforced the ceasefire through a Truth Social post urging all parties to abide by the terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

