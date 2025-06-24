Ceasefire Breached: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran has been shattered as the Israeli military strikes Tehran following Iran's missile launch, violating the agreement. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the military action on Tuesday, citing Iran's breach of the truce established with U.S. facilitation.

Following a 12-day conflict, Israel had previously declared an agreement on ceasefire terms after achieving its strategic objectives. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with coordination from President Trump, confirmed Israel's agreement to a mutual ceasefire with Iran, contingent on reciprocated compliance.

Iran, through its Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, declared intentions to discontinue retaliatory actions contingent on Israeli attacks halting by 4:00 a.m. in Tehran. President Trump reinforced the ceasefire through a Truth Social post urging all parties to abide by the terms.

