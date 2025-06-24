Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions: Strikes Ordered Amid Conflicting Reports

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered military action against Tehran, claiming Iranian missile attacks violated a ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. However, Iran denied these allegations. The incident casts doubt on the ceasefire, which led to a brief surge in global stock markets and a fall in oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:09 IST
Ceasefire Tensions: Strikes Ordered Amid Conflicting Reports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a development that reignited regional tensions, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced military strikes against Tehran. Katz claimed these actions were in response to Iranian missile attacks, violating a ceasefire declared by U.S. President Donald Trump. However, Iran's ISNA news agency labeled such reports as unfounded.

The ceasefire, intended to halt a 12-day conflict, immediately faced skepticism due to these contradictory claims. Katz emphasized Israeli military operations would target Iranian regime assets and infrastructure, citing Iran's alleged breach of the U.S.-brokered agreement.

Despite Trump's social media proclamation of the ceasefire's enactment, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirming successes in Israel's objectives against Iran, the situation remains fraught. Notably, global markets responded positively to ceasefire hopes, with stocks rising and oil prices falling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025