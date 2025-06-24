Ceasefire Tensions: Strikes Ordered Amid Conflicting Reports

In a development that reignited regional tensions, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced military strikes against Tehran. Katz claimed these actions were in response to Iranian missile attacks, violating a ceasefire declared by U.S. President Donald Trump. However, Iran's ISNA news agency labeled such reports as unfounded.

The ceasefire, intended to halt a 12-day conflict, immediately faced skepticism due to these contradictory claims. Katz emphasized Israeli military operations would target Iranian regime assets and infrastructure, citing Iran's alleged breach of the U.S.-brokered agreement.

Despite Trump's social media proclamation of the ceasefire's enactment, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirming successes in Israel's objectives against Iran, the situation remains fraught. Notably, global markets responded positively to ceasefire hopes, with stocks rising and oil prices falling.

(With inputs from agencies.)