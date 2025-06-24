Operation Sindoor: India's Stand Against Terrorism Under Modi's Leadership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's fortified stance against terrorism with Operation Sindoor, emphasizing self-reliance in defense. He celebrated the centenary of Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi's meeting, lauding Narayana Guru's vision for a discrimination-free society and emphasizing progress in education, welfare schemes, and defense self-sufficiency.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a bold statement on India's firm stance against terrorism during a recent event marking the centenary of a historic meeting between spiritual leader Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi. Modi highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, showcasing India's capability to combat terrorism with precision.
He asserted the nation's move towards self-reliance in defense, as evidenced by India's own manufactured weapons making a significant impact in conflicts with Pakistan, demonstrating the effectiveness of 'Made-in-India' warfare innovations. Modi's government, over the past 11 years, has sought to strengthen the country's social, economic, and defense sectors.
Alongside the defense advances, Modi celebrated the country's progress in welfare schemes and education, noting the establishment of new IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS. These measures aim to empower the underprivileged and marginalized by promoting education in mother tongues and ensuring equitable access to resources, all while drawing inspiration from Narayana Guru's ideals.
